Kirklees welcomes government cash to tackle pothole plague - but there’s a catch

By Abigail Marlow
Published 30th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Kirklees Council has welcomed government funding to tackle potholes.

But it is among all the councils across the country which must prove they are tackling the pothole plague or lose cash.

There is £1.6bn in government cash being delivered to local authorities from next month to tackle the scourge of potholes across the country.

To unlock the full investment, councils are required to publish details on how many potholes they have filled and the condition of roads in an annual report.

Huddersfield Town Hall.Huddersfield Town Hall.
Failing to do so will see 25 per cent of the funding cut.

In the 2023/24 financial year, the local authority spent £1.65m repairing 33,908 potholes, with a total of 42,923 potholes fixed in 2024.

Councillor Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for Environment and Highways, said: “This additional investment will enable us to carry out more preventative treatments to help stop potholes from forming in the first place and where potholes do appear allow us to repair these quicker and more efficiently.”

