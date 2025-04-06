Kirklees travel: Drivers warned of roadworks in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield

By Abigail Marlow
Published 6th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Drivers may face delays on roads in Cleckheaton and Mirfield where roadworks are taking place this month.

Kirklees Council has released a list of the nine roads set work this month.

Among them are roads in Cleckheaton, Mirfield, Huddersfield, Holmfirth and Heckmondwike.

Carriageway maintenance works

  • Moorside, Cleckheaton – 31/03/25 – 25/04/25
  • Kitson Hill Road, Mirfield – 05/04/25 – 20/04/25
  • Town End, Huddersfield – 07/04/25 – 18/04/25
  • Bradley Mills Road – 07/04/25 – 12/04/25

Drainage works

  • Hill Side, Huddersfield – 07/04/25 – 18/04/25

Mains replacement

  • Hillin Brigg Lane, Holmfirth – 07/04/25 – 21/04/25

Electrical infrastructure upgrade

  • Grange Road, Batley – 08/04/25 – 15/04/25
  • Lamb Hall Road, Huddersfield – 14/04/25 – 02/05/25

Traffic control and pedestrian crossing

  • Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike – 22/04/25 – 04/07/25
