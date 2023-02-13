In the past decade, there has been a 60 per cent decrease in the number of people killed or seriously injured by road traffic collisions in Kirklees. Despite this, the issue of road safety continues to be a priority for the people in the district, it has been reported.

Those living in Cleckheaton, Kirkburton, Liversedge and Gomersal, Mirfield and Denby Dale were said to be the most concerned by road safety-related issues according to a survey carried out by the West Yorkshire Mayor’s Office.

Supt Helen Brear, from West Yorkshire Police, outlined the key issues surrounding road safety at the last meeting of Kirklees Council’s overview and scrutiny management committee. These include inappropriate speed, using the phone while driving, driving without a seatbelt, and drink driving.

Bradford Road, Batley has been named among the top ten accident hotspots in Kirklees

Supt Brear also highlighted the top ten accident hotspots in Kirklees, which are as follows:

Bradford Road, Batley.

Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.

Bradford Road, Huddersfield.

Supt Helen Brear of West Yorkshire Police

Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Halifax Road, Batley.

Wakefield Road, Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.

Leeds Road, Dewsbury.

Leeds Road, Batley.

Halifax Road, Huddersfield.

New Hey Road, Huddersfield.

At the meeting, Chris Walsh, Safer Kirklees manager, outlined a report explaining the priorities and strategy for tackling road safety.

Coun John Taylor (Con, Kirkburton) said: “From my point of view, people who are speeding are behaving in an anti-social way and we should recognise it as anti-social behaviour as well because they’re putting people at risk.

“The police are quite happy for us as residents to report any sort of crime to them. They have an online system where you can go online and report almost anything, other than speeding.

"Yet the thing that is raised most often by residents with me and I’m sure with all other councillors across Kirklees.”

Supt Brear stressed that road safety is a priority for the police.

She added: “I will take that away as an action straight after this meeting and look into the attempts that you’ve made and your residents within your ward have made and look at why that has broken down.