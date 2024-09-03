Kirklees roadworks: These are the roads in Liversedge and Dewsbury where motorists could face delays in September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists in Kirklees may face disruption as roadworks get underway this month.

Kirklees Council has released its monthly snapshot of some of the upcoming planned roadworks taking place across the borough in September.

Here are some of the works that will be carried out between Monday, September 2 and Sunday, September 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Union Road, Liversedge: Mains replacement work carried out by Northern Gas Network. From September 2-20.

Roadworks will take place on several roads in Liversedge and Dewsbury this month

Ings Road, Liversedge: Mains replacement work by Northern Gas Network. From September 2-27.

Mark Street, Liversedge: Mains replacement work by Northern Gas Network. From September 9-23.

Bretton Street, Dewsbury: Mains replacement work by Northern Gas Network. From September 9-29.

Further updates can be found on the council’s social media pages and website, and at nationalhighways.co.uk.