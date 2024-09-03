Kirklees roadworks: These are the roads in Liversedge and Dewsbury where motorists could face delays in September

By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
Motorists in Kirklees may face disruption as roadworks get underway this month.

Kirklees Council has released its monthly snapshot of some of the upcoming planned roadworks taking place across the borough in September.

Here are some of the works that will be carried out between Monday, September 2 and Sunday, September 29.

Union Road, Liversedge: Mains replacement work carried out by Northern Gas Network. From September 2-20.

Roadworks will take place on several roads in Liversedge and Dewsbury this month

Ings Road, Liversedge: Mains replacement work by Northern Gas Network. From September 2-27.

Mark Street, Liversedge: Mains replacement work by Northern Gas Network. From September 9-23.

Bretton Street, Dewsbury: Mains replacement work by Northern Gas Network. From September 9-29.

Further updates can be found on the council’s social media pages and website, and at nationalhighways.co.uk.

