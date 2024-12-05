Kirklees roadworks: Residents warned to check before travelling ahead of planned maintenance and utilities projects in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton
The council has released its monthly round-up, setting out some of the borough’s upcoming planned roadworks.
Parts of Batley, Dewsbury and Huddersfield are among the areas in line for highways maintenance work, while utilities works will be carried out in areas of Cleckheaton and Holmfirth.
Below are some of the roadworks going ahead this month:
Resurfacing, patching and highway maintenance
Lees Road and West View, Batley, December 2-6.
Cross Gate Road, Scholes, December 3-5.
Gardens Road, Dewsbury, December 9-15.
Longhill Road, Huddersfield, December 9-15.
Coppice Drive, Huddersfield, December 13-19.
Hall Bower Lane, Huddersfield, December 18-20.
Utilities
Moor Lane, Cleckheaton, December 9-13.
With temperatures dropping, the council is pointing residents to its dedicated winter page on X (formerly Twitter) – @KirkleesWinter – for updates on gritting, disruption and 24/7 updates in times of severe weather.
More information can also be found on the council’s website: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/announcements/winter/default.aspx