With several sets of roadworks getting underway this month, Kirklees residents are being advised to check before travelling to make sure their journeys run smoothly.

The council has released its monthly round-up, setting out some of the borough’s upcoming planned roadworks.

Parts of Batley, Dewsbury and Huddersfield are among the areas in line for highways maintenance work, while utilities works will be carried out in areas of Cleckheaton and Holmfirth.

Below are some of the roadworks going ahead this month:

Several sets of roadworks are set to take place in North Kirklees during December

Resurfacing, patching and highway maintenance

Lees Road and West View, Batley, December 2-6.

Cross Gate Road, Scholes, December 3-5.

Gardens Road, Dewsbury, December 9-15.

Longhill Road, Huddersfield, December 9-15.

Coppice Drive, Huddersfield, December 13-19.

Hall Bower Lane, Huddersfield, December 18-20.

Utilities

Moor Lane, Cleckheaton, December 9-13.

With temperatures dropping, the council is pointing residents to its dedicated winter page on X (formerly Twitter) – @KirkleesWinter – for updates on gritting, disruption and 24/7 updates in times of severe weather.

More information can also be found on the council’s website: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/announcements/winter/default.aspx