Kirklees road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Kirklees's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 4 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway authority network.

M62 West

• A616, from 8pm April 29 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Wortley to Flouch, traffic signals for survey works.

• A58, from 8pm May 7 to 6am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A58 Chainbar M62, junction 26 eastbound and M606 northbound, Lane closures for local authority works.

• A58, from 9.30am February 14 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M606 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 2, carriageway closures and Lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M606, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A62, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise, junction 27, A62 northbound, Gildersome, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• A62, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A62 southbound, Gildersome, carriageway and lane closure for pedestrian guardrail repair works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm June 4 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 25, mobile lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• A628, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A628 eastbound and westbound, Crowden to Tintwistle, mobile lane closure for inspection works.

• A62, from 8pm June 5 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A62 southbound, Gildersome, Lane closure for structure works.

• M62, from 9pm June 6 to 5.30am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 9.30pm June 6 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closures for inspections.

• M62, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22, slip road closure for construction improvement, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8am June 10 to 3.30pm June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Hard shoulder closure for inspection/ survey works.