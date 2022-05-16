Kirklees road closures: 8 for motorists to avoid this week

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M606 until 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for inspections.

Kirklees's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• A58 until 6am March 31 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, carriageway closure with 24/7 lane three closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A628, from 7am May 16 to 3.30pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A628 eastbound and westbound, Dunford to Flouch, traffic lights for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 22 - 21 lane closures due to improvements.

• M62, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A58, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A58 roundabout, junction 26, Lane closures for technology works.

• M606, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for technology works.

• M621, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 27, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion route in place via Highway England Authority.