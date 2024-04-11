Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A review of parking tariffs across all Kirklees’ council-operated off-street car parks and on-street parking bays got the green light from cabinet in November last year as part of the council’s efforts to address a £47m deficit.

Increased fees have already been brought in at Huddersfield, Holmfirth and Dewsbury, with the cost of all-day parking rising from £4 to £6.50 in Huddersfield town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next part of the plan would see charges brought in at all free council-run car parks across the borough’s towns and villages like Lindley, Honley, Meltham, Slaithwaite, Batley and Cleckheaton.

The parking fees consultation is underway

But before this can go ahead, a period of public consultation must be carried out.

The plans have proved highly unpopular with Kirklees’ communities, with a 5,784 signature-strong petition against the fees being rolled out in Honley and Meltham presented by Cllr Charles Greaves (Independent, Holme Valley North), at a cabinet meeting.

The councillor pressed cabinet for an answer on when the consultation would begin, particularly as it was expected by the end of February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, no answer could be given as the relevant cabinet member – Coun Aafaq Butt – was absent. The council has since confirmed that the process will begin imminently.

David Shepherd, strategic director for Growth and Regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “On Thursday, we will be launching a statutory consultation in the form of a Traffic Regulatory Order (TRO) with a 21-day feedback period for each of the 57 car parks across Kirklees that are currently free.

“At the start of the consultation, legal notices will be placed in the local press and affected car parks, and local councillors will also be notified as part of the process.

"We will then listen to all feedback and make a decision that is right for each area at a local level before submitting a report to Cabinet Committee Local Issues before proceeding with any changes.