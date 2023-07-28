Kirklees Liberal Democrat group calls for urgent action to protect bus services in the district

The move follows a recent announcement by West Yorkshire Combined Authority that bus services across Kirklees and the wider West Yorkshire region would be reduced from July onwards.

One of the bus operators, First Bus, has made timetable changes, which started earlier this month, and which will mainly affect early morning and late-night bus services across the district.

With bus passenger numbers around 15 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, the Government had provided £2billion in additional funding to help bus operators and local transport authorities mitigate the impact of Covid-19 across the country.

Cleckheaton Bus Station

The Bus Recovery Grant was due to come to end in March 2023, but was extended to the end of last month.

However, the funding has now expired and there are fears that a number of services are at risk, and bus companies say that they still need support to maintain services.

Since July 2, several bus services across Kirklees have been cut, including the 686, 687 and 688 buses which cover Scholes, Bradford and Brighouse.

Kirklees Liberal Democrat group has said that the changes will negatively impact on residents.

Cleckheaton councillor John Lawson, Leader of the Kirklees Liberal Democrat group

Group leader, Coun John Lawson (Cleckheaton), said: “The changes will significantly affect early morning and late-night bus services and the changes could result in a lot of people stranded.

"Many of our residents depend on these services to get out and about – to get to work and back, visit family and friends, get to the shops or access vital services. They keep our communities connected.

"They also perform a vital role in reducing the reliance on cars and can help us to meet our net-zero ambitions and make our air cleaner.

“Already, bus operators are reducing services, but the danger is that they will need to make further cuts, as bus patronage has not returned to pre-pandemic levels and inflationary pressures are driving up the cost of bus operations.

"Further cuts to our bus networks would further devastate our local communities, damage our local economies and affect livelihoods.

“Residents are also telling us that the remaining bus services are becoming overcrowded. Pushchairs and wheelchair users are also struggling to find suitable space on the buses for their journeys.

“Although the emergency Government financial support for bus operators was welcome, I think the funding was quite piecemeal and this created some uncertainty for bus operators and for passengers.

“As the Bus Recovery Grant comes to an end and no indication that more revenue support will be provided, we need the Government to intervene urgently, with additional funding support and a long-term plan to keep the buses running.

"In time, I expect that ridership and fares income will increase, but in the meantime, we need a long-term funding stream of support for bus services which are at risk.”