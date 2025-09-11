Kirklees Council could charge firms for roadworks disruption

Utility companies and contractors could soon be charged thousands of pounds for causing disruption on Kirklees’ busiest roads.

A lane rental scheme (LRS) would allow the council, as a highways authority, to charge utility companies and contractors a daily fee when working on the most traffic-sensitive roads at the busiest time.

This could see the organisations charged a maximum of £2,500 per day, though there would be some exceptions, such as when works are carried out in an emergency or are of national importance.

A report to the council’s cabinet explains that the aim is to incentivise faster, more efficient roadworks and minimise disruption to road users.

The council hopes the move will lead to a wider behavioural change in how road works are planned and carried out across the district.

It continues: “By introducing financial disincentives for disruptive works on critical roads during peak times, the scheme aims to reshape the practices of utility companies, developers, and internal council ‘works’ teams in the way in which they plan and deliver their works.”

The council says that the experience of LRS operators elsewhere is that the maximum daily charge of £2,500 is required to achieve measurable behavioural change from works promoters.

To determine the use of any surplus revenue generated by the scheme, the council will set up a Surplus Income Board.

But before such a scheme can come into force, it must receive approval from the Secretary of State for Transport.

If cabinet gives its approval, David Shepherd - the council’s Executive Director for Place – in consultation with Coun Tyler Hawkins - the portfolio holder for Highways and Waste - will determine the contents of the LRS and make an application to obtain those powers.

The council has committed £77,000 for consultancy fees, with additional internal staff time to develop the proposals to be funded initially from the Highways Revenue Budget.

If lane rental is brought in, all the development costs, ongoing operational costs, and the costs of the scheme evaluation reports can be funded from the income from the LRS, the cabinet report adds.

While specific areas that would be impacted by Kirklees’ scheme are not detailed in the report, the restrictions would apply to 10 per cent of the total length of the district’s roads, only during certain time periods.