Kirklees Council: All the car parking price rises coming to Dewsbury, Huddersfield and Holmfirth

The first of Kirklees Council’s increased parking charges will be rolled out from next month in three towns – Dewsbury, Huddersfield and Holmfirth.
By Abigail Marlow
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
The fees will be coming into force from Monday, February 19 at both public pay and display car parks and on-street parking locations.

They come as part of the council’s plans to axe free parking across the borough’s towns and villages and up fees to help address its financial pressures.

The plans were approved by its cabinet in November but proved unpopular with some councillors, residents and local business owners.

The fees come into force next monthThe fees come into force next month
The fees come into force next month

Coun Aafaq Butt, cabinet member for Culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “The council is continuing to review fees and charges across all services. This is to enable us to produce a balanced budget in February.

"Parking charges have remained static for the last 14 years but due to the current financial climate, we are unable to hold price increases any longer.

“Free, timed on-street spaces across the borough will not be affected by the proposal, so there will still be free parking available for those wishing to visit our towns and villages.”

Below is every car park and street where the fee increases will take place from mid-February, their previous charges and those that will come in. Council notices will also soon be displayed on streets and in car parks.

The charges below only relate to locations where fees are already in place. A period of consultation is on the way to bring charges in at car parks that are currently free. It is also anticipated that further increases will be announced relating to other parts of the borough.

Huddersfield – Car Parks

Car park Existing Charges New Charges
Albion Street roof car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p per hour

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 for up to 4 hours

 Monday to Saturday 8am to 6pm

£1.30 per hour

Sunday 12 noon to 6pm

£1.60 for up to 4 hours
Bath Street car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

70p per hour

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 for up to 4 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.10 per hour

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 for up to 4 hours
Brook Street car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

70p per hour maximum stay 3 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 for up to 4 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.10 per hour maximum stay 3 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 for up to 4 hours
Brunswick Street car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2.50 for up to 5 hours

£4.00 all day

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 per visit

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£4.10 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 all day

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 per visit
Cambridge Road car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1 for up to 4 hours

£2 for all day

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 per visit

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.60 for up to 4 hours

£3.50 all day

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 per visit
Civic Centre I car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

90p per hour maximum 4 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 for maximum stay 4 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.50 per hour maximum 4 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 for maximum stay 4 hours
Huddersfield Bus Station car park

Levels 1, 2 & 3

(Upperhead Row car park)

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p per hour up to 6pm

After 6pm

£1 per visit

Sunday

£1 per visit

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.30 per hour up to 6pm

After 6pm

£1.60 per visit

Sunday

£1.60 per visit
Huddersfield Bus Station car park

Levels 4, 5 & 6

(Upperhead Row car park)

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2.50 up to 5 hours

£4 up to 6pm

After 6pm

£1 per visit

Sunday

£1 per visit

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£4.10 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 up to 6pm

After 6pm

£1.60 per visit

Sunday

£1.60 per visit
Huddersfield Leisure Centre car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

70p up to 1 hour

£1 up to 90 minutes

£1.40 up to 2 hours

£2.10 up to 3 hours

£2.80 up to 4 hours

Maximum stay 4 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 for up to 4 hours – max stay 4 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.10 up to 1 hour

£1.60 up to 90 minutes

£2.20 up 2 hours

£3.30 up to 3 hours

£4.40 up to 4 hours

Maximum stay 4 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 for up to 4 hours – max stay 4 hours
Huddersfield Railway Station Forecourt car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p for 1 hour

Maximum stay 1 hour

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 up to 4 hours

Maximum stay 4 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.30 for 1 hour

Maximum stay 1 hour

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 up to 4 hours

Maximum stay 4 hours
Kingsbridge Road car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2.50 for up to 5 hours

£4 all day

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 per visit

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£4.10 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for up to 10 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 per visit
Milford Street car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2.50 for up to 5 hours

£4 for up to 10 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 per visit

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£4.10 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for up to 10 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 per visit
New North Parade car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p per hour up to 4 hours maximum stay

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 up to 4 hours

maximum stay 4 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.30 per hour up to 4 hours maximum stay

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 for up to 4 hours

maximum stay
Oldgate car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p per hour up to 2 hours maximum stay

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 for up to 4 hours maximum stay

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.30 per hour up to 2 hours maximum stay

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 for up to 4 hours maximum stay
Old Leeds Road car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2.50 for up to 5 hours

£3 for up to 10 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 per visit

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£4.10 for up to 5 hours

£4.90 for up to 10 hours

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 per visit
Springwood car park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2.50 for up to 5 hours

£4 for up to 10 hours

£1 for 90 minutes after 4:30pm

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 per visit

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£4.10 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for up to 10 hours

£1.60 for 90 minutes after 4:30pm

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 per visit

Huddersfield – On-Street

Street Existing Charges New Charges
Albion Street

Brook Street

Byram Street

Cloth Hall Street

Corporation Street

Cross Church Street

Dundas Street

Fox Street

George Street

Half Moon Street

Henry Street

John William Street

Lord Street

Market Street

New North Parade

New Street

Northumberland Street

Oldgate

Queen Street

Queensgate

Sergeantson Street

Southgate

Station Street

St Peter’s Street

Viaduct Street

Wood Street

 Monday to Saturday

(8am to 6pm)

£1 for 45 minutes

£2 for 90 minutes

(90 minutes max stay)

Sunday

(12 noon to 6pm)

50p for 90 minutes

(90 minutes max stay)

 Monday to Saturday

(8am to 6pm)

£1.60 for 45 minutes

£3.30 for 90 minutes

(90 minutes max stay)

Sunday

(12 noon to 6pm)

80p for 90 minutes

(90 minutes max stay)
Beaumont Street

Broadway

Carr Pit Road

Chapel Street

Fitzwilliam Street

Green Street/ Castlegate

Maple Street

Milford Street

Mulberry Street

New North Road

Oxford Street

Quay Street

Queen Street South

Ray Street

Rook Street

Union Street

William Street

 Monday to Saturday

(8am to 6pm)

£2.50 for up to 5 hours

£4.00 for all day

Sunday

(12 noon to 6pm)

£1.00 per visit

 Monday to Saturday

(8am to 6pm)

£4.10 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for all day

Sunday

(12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 per visit
Cambridge Road Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2.50 for up to 5 hours

£4.00 for all day

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1 per visit

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.60 for up to 4 hours

£3.50 for all day

Sunday (12 noon to 6 pm)

£1.60 per visit
Old Leeds Road Watergate Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2.50 for up to 5 hours

£3.00 for all day

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.00 per visit

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£4.10 for up to 5 hours

£4.90 for all day

Sunday (12 noon to 6pm)

£1.60 per visit

Dewsbury – Car Parks

Car Park Existing Charges New Charges
Camroyd Street Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2.00 for up to 5 hours

£4.00 for up to 10 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.60 for up to 4 hours

£3.50 for up to 10 hours
Cliffe Street Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

40p for up to 1 hour

£1.00 for up to 3 hours

£4.00 for up to 10 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£1.60 for up to 4 hours

£3.50 for up to 10 hours
Commercial Road Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

20p for up to 1 hour

£1.00 for up to 4 hours

£2.00 for up to 10 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

30p for up to 1 hour

£1.60 for up to 4 hours

£3.30 for up to 10 hours
Crackenedge Lane Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

50p per hour

Maximum stay 2 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p per hour

Maximum stay 2 hours
Railway Street Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

5p for up to 1 hour

50p for up to 2 hours, £1.00 per additional hour

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

40p for up to 1 hour

90p for up to 2 hours, £1.00 per additional hour
Sands Lane Car Park HGVs only Monday to Sunday

£10.00 for 24 hours

 Monday to Sunday

£16.30 for 24 hours
South Street Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

40p for up to 1 hour

£1.00 for up to 3 hours

£4.00 for up to 10 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

70p for up to 1 hour

£1.60 for up to 3 hours

£6.50 for up to 10 hours
Dewsbury Sports Centre Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2.00 for up to 5 hours

£4.00 for up to 10 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£3.30 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for up to 10 hours
Wakefield Old Road Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

50p per hour

Maximum stay 4 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p per hour

Maximum stay 4 hours
Wellington Road Car Park (Railway Station) Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

50p for up to 1 hour

£1 for up to 2 hours

£1.50 for up to 3 hours

£2.00 for up to 5 hours

£4.00 for up to 10 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p for up to 1 hour

£1.60 for up to 2 hours

£2.40 for up to 3 hours

£3.30 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for up to 10 hours
Wellington Road West Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

50p for up to 1 hours

£1 for up to 2 hours

£1.50 for up to 3 hours

£2.00 for up to 5 hours

£4.00 for up to 10 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p for up to 1 hour

£1.60 for up to 2 hours

£2.40 for up to 3 hours

£3.30 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for up to 10 hours
Whitehall Way Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

50p per hour

Maximum stay 2 hours

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p per hour

Maximum stay 2 hours

Dewsbury – On-Street

Street Existing Charges New Charges
Bond Street

Crackenedge Lane

Foundry Street

Grove Street

Halifax Road

Long Causeway

Nelson Street

Northgate

Oates Street

South Street

Town Hall Way

Union Street

Wakefield Old Road

Wellington Road East

Wellington Road West

Wellington Street

Westgate

Whitehall Way

 Monday to Saturday

(8am to 6pm)

50p for up to 45 minutes

£1 for up to 90 minutes

(maximum stay 90 minutes)

 Monday to Saturday

(8am to 6pm)

80p for up to 45 minutes

£1.60 for up to 90 minutes

(maximum stay 90 minutes)
Church Street Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

50p for up to 30 minutes

(maximum stay 30 minutes)

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

80p for up to 30 minutes

(maximum stay 30 minutes)
Ernest Street Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£2 for up to 5 hours

£4 for all day

 Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm)

£3.30 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for all day

Holmfirth

Car Park Existing Charges New Charges
Bridge Lane Car Park Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

£1 for up to 3 hours

£2 for up to 5 hours

£2.80 for up to 8 hours

 Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

£3.30 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for all day
Council Offices Car Park Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

£1 for up to 3 hours

£2 for up to 5 hours

£2.80 for up to 8 hours

 Monday to Sunday

(8am to 4pm)

£3.30 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for all day
Crown Bottom Car Park Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

20p for up to 30 minutes

40p for up to 1 hour

60p for up to 2 hours

90p for up to 3 hours

£2 for up to 4 hours

£4 for over 4 hours

 Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

40p for up to 30 minutes

80p for up to 1 hour

£1.60 for up to 2 hours

£2.40 for up to 3 hours

£3.20 for up to 4 hours

£6.50 for all day
Huddersfield Road Car Park Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

20p for up to 30 minutes

40p for up to 1 hour

60p for up to 2 hours

(Maximum stay 2 hours)

 Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

40p for up to 30 minutes

80p for up to 1 hour

£1.60 for up to 2 hours

(Maximum stay 2 hours)
Station Road Car Park Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

£1 for up to 3 hours

£2 for up to 5 hours

£2.80 for up to 8 hours

 Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

£3.30 for up to 5 hours

£6.50 for all day
Towngate Car Park Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

20p for up to 30 minutes

40p for up to 1 hour

60p for up to 2 hours

(Maximum stay 2 hours)

 Monday to Sunday (8am to 4pm)

40p for up to 30 minutes

80p for up to 1 hour

£1.60 for up to 2 hours

(Maximum stay 2 hours)
