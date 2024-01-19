Car Park Existing Charges New Charges

Camroyd Street Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) £2.00 for up to 5 hours £4.00 for up to 10 hours Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) £1.60 for up to 4 hours £3.50 for up to 10 hours

Cliffe Street Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 40p for up to 1 hour £1.00 for up to 3 hours £4.00 for up to 10 hours Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) £1.60 for up to 4 hours £3.50 for up to 10 hours

Commercial Road Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 20p for up to 1 hour £1.00 for up to 4 hours £2.00 for up to 10 hours Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 30p for up to 1 hour £1.60 for up to 4 hours £3.30 for up to 10 hours

Crackenedge Lane Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 50p per hour Maximum stay 2 hours Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 80p per hour Maximum stay 2 hours

Railway Street Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 5p for up to 1 hour 50p for up to 2 hours, £1.00 per additional hour Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 40p for up to 1 hour 90p for up to 2 hours, £1.00 per additional hour

Sands Lane Car Park HGVs only Monday to Sunday £10.00 for 24 hours Monday to Sunday £16.30 for 24 hours

South Street Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 40p for up to 1 hour £1.00 for up to 3 hours £4.00 for up to 10 hours Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 70p for up to 1 hour £1.60 for up to 3 hours £6.50 for up to 10 hours

Dewsbury Sports Centre Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) £2.00 for up to 5 hours £4.00 for up to 10 hours Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) £3.30 for up to 5 hours £6.50 for up to 10 hours

Wakefield Old Road Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 50p per hour Maximum stay 4 hours Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 80p per hour Maximum stay 4 hours

Wellington Road Car Park (Railway Station) Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 50p for up to 1 hour £1 for up to 2 hours £1.50 for up to 3 hours £2.00 for up to 5 hours £4.00 for up to 10 hours Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 80p for up to 1 hour £1.60 for up to 2 hours £2.40 for up to 3 hours £3.30 for up to 5 hours £6.50 for up to 10 hours

Wellington Road West Car Park Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 50p for up to 1 hours £1 for up to 2 hours £1.50 for up to 3 hours £2.00 for up to 5 hours £4.00 for up to 10 hours Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) 80p for up to 1 hour £1.60 for up to 2 hours £2.40 for up to 3 hours £3.30 for up to 5 hours £6.50 for up to 10 hours