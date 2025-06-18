Kirklees community ‘livid’ as road changes agreed by council

Unpopular changes to Oakenshaw’s roads have been agreed by Kirklees Council’s cabinet committee amid calls of “shame on you” echoing in the council chamber.

Traffic regulation orders (TRs) covering routes within the A638 corridor from Oakenshaw to Dewsbury, via Cleckheaton, were considered by the committee due to the objections received.

The area is included in the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund investment, which aims to support a shift towards sustainable transport by prioritising bus services and improving active travel infrastructure.

The programme will see the widening of Bradford Road in Oakenshaw to provide a two-lane approach to Chain Bar.

A bus lane will be added to Bradford Road, Oakenshaw.

This stretch was the subject of a TRO being determined by the panel, with a 24-hour southbound bus lane on Bradford Road proposed, along with a mandatory cycle lane at Rawfolds, Cleckheaton.

Council officers said that these changes would better facilitate public transport, relieve delays, reduce private car reliance and support active travel.

However, it was met with masses of objection from members of the public.

Another TRO before the panel prohibited driving for all vehicles from Northgate to Market Street in Cleckheaton, in a bid to improve safety and promote sustainable travel.

The final amendment applies to "various roads” in Dewsbury, Liversedge, Cleckheaton and Batley and was concerned with waiting restrictions.

There were 141 objections raised by members of the public. The plan to introduce a bus lane proved to be the most unpopular, accounting for 134 of all formal objections.

The bus lane was regarded as “disproportionate” for a single “unreliable” service – the 268 – that already struggles with reliability issues rather than congestion, some objectors claimed.

Addressing concerns, project manager Armin Alisic said: “I do not see how that single bus lane being built on the side of an existing traffic lane – looking just at the bus lane proposal itself, excluding all the other background noise – how can that increase the queue length and exacerbate the current situation, which I appreciate is really bad for you.”

Several residents highlighted the council’s lack of adequate consultation, with the word ‘Oakenshaw’ said to have been omitted from all consultation documents and letters not distributed in the area.

Mr Alisic acknowledged that the consultation should have been extended and accepted that the Oaksenshaw community was not “adequately covered”. He said that lessons had been learned.

Resident Mohammed Saeed told the meeting that Bradford Road residents would be playing “Russian roulette” trying to access their drives if the changes went ahead as planned and urged the council to rethink.

He said that people were “pretty livid” at the proposals.

All three ward councillors voiced their concerns on the plans.

Cabinet member for highways and waste, Coun Tyler Hawkins, explained that concerns around construction, disruption and biodiversity were outside the scope of the meeting but the usage of the bus lane, consultation and whether a bus lane was appropriate would be considered.

He said he greatly respected and appreciated the views of attendees but added: “While disappointing those in attendance, purely based on the scope of this committee, I feel the TRO should be approved in line with the existing works and approvals that have been agreed.”

This was seconded by Coun Nosheen Dad, with all TROs to come into force.