Here is why there will be no Arriva buses across Halifax and Dewsbury today

Arriva will not be operating bus services in Halifax, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Batley, Castleford, Pontefract, Bradford, Leeds, Ossett, Morley, Rothwell, South Elmsall, Hemsworth, Huddersfield, Doncaster, Selby, York or Goole until the strike is over.

The indefinite action involves bus drivers and engineers who are members of Unite and based at depots in Castleford, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Selby and Wakefield.

Unite claims that Arriva’s "low pay" across Yorkshire means bus workers are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost of living crisis.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriva buses are cancelled until the strike action is over

Gavin Peace, Area Operations Director for Arriva North East and Yorkshire, said: “We are extremely disappointed that Unite are pressing ahead with strike action for an indefinite period across services in Yorkshire.