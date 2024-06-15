Heckmondwike Bus Hub: Metro makes announcement affecting journeys to Cleckheaton, Batley, Leeds, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Mirfield and Dewsbury as improvement work set to start
Metro has announced alternative stops for buses, with improvement work due to start at Heckmondwike Bus Hub on Monday, June 17.
Affected services will instead run from six designated alternative stops, located on Market Place, Westgate, Northgate (outside Peacocks), Northgate (outside Lidl), Regent Street and Greenside.
See the Metro website for a map locating the bus stops.
The affected bus services will be the 200, 201, 229, 250, 261, 268, 271 and ML1.
The improvement work to the bus hub is being funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, with the project being managed by Kirklees Council.
The project will include improvements to footways, cycle parking, solar panels, a green roof with plants and communal outdoor spaces.
Additional bus stops are also part of the plans, as well as an accessible indoor waiting area and the installation of a Changing Places Toilet.
