As part of a second round of public engagement on the scheme, images of what the bus station could look like after a £13.9 million transformation have been revealed.

The latest plans have been based on feedback from a previous public consultation in summer 2021.

Now people are being asked to have their say on the latest proposals to fully renovate the existing building, creating a more accessible, energy efficient and modern bus station for passengers.

How the west entrance would look according to the newly released plans

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We want bus travel to be everyone’s first choice in West Yorkshire, not as a last resort but because it’s the most attractive option.

“Improving facilities for passengers is one part of our journey towards creating a more inclusive and better-connected region.

“Your opinion matters, so please make the most of this opportunity to shape our proposals to transform Dewsbury Bus Station.”

More shops, better real-time information displays - including the introduction of rail services to help with onward journeys - and improved security features are among the proposals.

View of the Aldams Road entrance

Environmentally friendly features include a “living roof” covered in plants, cycle parking and energy saving improvements, such as solar panels and an air source heat pump.

Passengers will also be able to access a “Changing Places” toilet, which will have extra features to meet the needs of people with a range of disabilities, including a hoist and height adjustable changing bench.

Councillor Eric Firth, Portfolio Holder for Transport at Kirklees Council, said: “As we envision a more inclusive and better-connected region, the transformation of Dewsbury Bus Station is a crucial step towards making bus travel the most attractive option for the Kirklees community.

“We invite you to shape our proposals, ensuring a fully renovated, accessible, and energy-efficient bus station that meets the needs of our passengers. Join us in creating a modern transportation hub that promotes convenience, connectivity, and sustainability for our community.”

View of the South Street entrance

The scheme is being developed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Kirklees Council.

It will be delivered through the Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport.

The first round of public consultation on the plans for Dewsbury Bus Station was held in summer 2021.

How the main concourse would look

This latest round of public engagement is open until 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 2.

To find out more information visit yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/dewsbury.

You can also join the project team at one of the following face-to-face drop-in events:

Wednesday, July 5, 10am to 3pm, at Dewsbury Market; Saturday, July 15, 10am to 2pm, at Dewsbury Bus Station; Tuesday, July 18, 8am to 1pm, at Dewsbury Bus Station

There will also be webinars on Tuesday, June 27, 5pm to 6pm and Thursday, July 6, 12pm ti1pm. Visit yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/dewsbury to register.

The mall area

Hard copies of the materials can be provided free of charge by calling 0113 245 7676 (MetroLine), via Freepost CONSULTATION TEAM (WYCA) or [email protected]