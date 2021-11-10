Have your say on £13m plan for Mirfield to Dewsbury to Leeds route

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin

The route from Mirfield to Dewsbury to Leeds (referred to as M2D2L) encompasses the A644 and A653 and serves 600,000 local residents, as well as major employment and retail sites.

The plans, which have been developed in partnership between Kirklees Council and Leeds City Council, with the support of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, include new road layouts and updates which will improve both congestion and sustainable transport opportunities, with improvements for buses, cyclists and pedestrians.

In 2020, the first consultation on this project received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the public. However, concerns were raised about new cycling guidance which was not fully established at the time.

Updated plans have now been made with this new guidance taken into consideration, largely thanks to residents who gave feedback on the project last year.

The consultation is open until Tuesday, December 7, and anyone affected by updates to the M2D2L can have their say on the new and improved plans at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/m2d2l, by calling Metroline on 0113 2457676 or by emailing [email protected]

You can also get involved at an online event on Thursday, November 18 between 5pm and 6pm. For more details, visit www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/m2d2l

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "The planned improvements will speed up journey times for people accessing one of the region’s busiest travel routes, offering greener, more sustainable travel options.

“We value the feedback of those that the improvement works will impact, so we're really encouraging residents to have their say and share their views on the plans on this key route.”

Councillor Peter McBride, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for regeneration, said: “The M2D2L route runs through the heart of West Yorkshire, and these improvements will be hugely impactful to many of our residents.

"Developing this route will create better links to jobs, education and services for people in Kirklees.

“As well as reducing congestion along a busy thoroughfare and reducing travel times, we will also be making big improvements to sustainable transport provision, which is a step towards a better future for our region in years to come.

“The input of Kirklees residents has already had an impact on this work, showing the importance of getting involved in matters that affect your local area.

"We want to invite residents to contribute once more now that plans have been updated – help us ensure we’re making the best possible decisions for people in Kirklees and our neighbouring areas.”

Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate at Leeds City Council, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has already provided valuable feedback on these proposals last year.

"These proposals provide new dedicated facilities for walking and cycling, between White Rose and Beeston, plus new bus priority lanes and gates. It will also make walking and cycling routes between Leeds city centre and the new White Rose station, which is under construction, better and more attractive.

"The upgrades will also join up with the recently completed CityConnect cycling route on Dewsbury Road and the A6110 Outer Ring Road, helping to expand and improve our city's cycling routes.

"With the climate emergency and Covid-19 economic recovery, it’s more important than ever we continue to invest in projects like this, so we can help connect people to jobs, leisure and other services and meet our wider ambition of being a city where you don’t need to own a car, alongside all the green and health benefits that this brings.

"It's important we hear from as many voices as possible on the work we do, so I would urge everyone to make their views known through this consultation.”

Kirklees Council and Leeds City Council will be working in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to deliver the £13million improvements, which are to be funded from the West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund and developer contributions. Work is planned to begin in late 2022.