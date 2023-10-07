Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The nationwide survey by Transport Focus - who spoke to 30,774 customers - puts the M62 service station bottom of the list out of 120 rest stops across Great Britain, with only an 84 per cent satisfaction rating. Hartshead Moor West sits four places higher with an 88 per cent rating.

The station’s operator, Welcome Break, while ‘disappointed’ with the report’s findings, insists improvements are expected in next year’s survey.

A spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to see Hartshead Moor at the bottom of the list but are incredibly proud of the improvements that Welcome Break has made since last year, with overall satisfaction for Welcome Break increasing by 3 per cent to 94 per cent and toilet satisfaction increasing by 6 per cent to 91 per cent.

The new toilet facilities at Hartshead Moor services

“During the time of the survey, Hartshead Moor was undergoing improvements and there were temporary toilet facilities in place, but we’re now very pleased to say that the site has opened brand new toilets on both sides of the M62, with two new baby changing units, two new accessible toilets and added HGV shower facilities.

“Therefore, we expect to see a considerable improvement in scores for Hartshead Moor in next year’s survey.”