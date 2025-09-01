Green-fingered volunteers breathe new life into Dewsbury Station

Passengers arriving at Dewsbury Station are now being greeted by a brighter and greener welcome, thanks to a planting project led by volunteers and community partners.

Staff from TransPennine Express (TPE), Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), facilities partner Bidvest Noonan and the Friends of Dewsbury Station have joined forces to revitalise the station entrance.

The team cleared overgrown beds and replaced tired vegetation with a colourful mix of pollinator-friendly plants.

After a large-scale clean-up, volunteers prepared the ground. Once the space was cleared, the Friends of Dewsbury Station re-planted the area with a variety of species chosen to support bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects.

Volunteers working on the planting project at Dewsbury Station

Steve Gilder, environment delivery lead at TPE, said: “This project is part of the wider work we’re doing to increase biodiversity across our network.

“By introducing pollinator-friendly planting at our stations, we’re helping to create valuable habitats while also improving the environment for our customers and communities.”

As well as boosting biodiversity, the refreshed beds also provide a splash of colour for passengers using the station.

The Friends of Dewsbury Station, who look after the external beds, will continue to maintain the new planting.