'Great news for Dewsbury': MP welcomes extra TransPennine Route Upgrade funding

On Tuesday, the Government trebled investment in rail projects in the region to more than £9billion – with the aim of slashing journey times and creating thousands of jobs across the North of England.

It is set to strengthen TRU and Northern Powerhouse Rail, transforming an already ambitious project to a "gold standard" and delivering on the Government’s priority of levelling up the country.

Mr Eastwood said: "I am delighted that the Conservative Government has announced the trebling of investment into the Integrated Rail Plan to £9bn, which shows our commitment to levelling up.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood

"This funding will mean that lines between Huddersfield to Westtown in Dewsbury will be doubled from two to four, to increase capacity and the route will be fitted with the latest technology, including complete electrification and full digital signalling.

"Great news for Dewsbury and Huddersfield."

Once complete, the TRU is expected to deliver multiple benefits, delivering an extra two passenger trains every hour and additional hourly freight slots.

Upgrades are expected to service more reliable journeys and cut journey times by up to 40 per cent.