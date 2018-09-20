Further rail strikes to disrupt weekend travel

Further strike action will be taken by staff on Arriva Rail North over what they say is a continuing threat to guards.

Rail Union RMT today confirmed further strike action by guards and driver members on Arriva Rail North as the company continues to fail to give clear assurances on the guarantee of guards on their services.

The action has been announced in the wake of Arriva Rail North collapsing talks through ACAS this week aimed at brokering an amicable resolution to the union’s long-standing dispute over plans to introduce Driver Only Operation across the length and breadth of its franchise.

RMT has today confirmed further industrial action as follows:

Members will now strike from:

•0001 Hours and 2359 Hours on Saturday, October 6 2018

•0001 Hours and 2359 Hours on Saturday, October 13 2018

•0001 Hours and 2359 Hours on Saturday, October 20 2018

This action is in addition to strike action this Saturday September 22 and on Saturday September 29.‎

The union is also ramping up its publicity campaign, involving the general public and targeting politicians across the area served by Arriva Rail North aimed at maximising political and public support for RMT’s fight for a guaranteed guard on the company’s services.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “This dispute, and the further industrial action we have announced today, would have been entirely preventable if the company had listened to the unions deep-seated safety concerns, had taken them seriously, stuck to their earlier commitments and had put passenger safety before profit.

“In spite of the collapse of this week’s talks at ACAS, RMT will not be deterred in its efforts and will continue to campaign both industrially and politically to ensure passengers using Arriva Rail North Train Services are afforded the respect they deserve and are provided with a continued and guaranteed safe, secure and accessible railway.

“The company’s intransigence has forced our hand and given us no option but to announce this latest phase of industrial action. The disruption to services will be entirely down to Arriva Rail North and their pig-headed attitude. RMT remains available for genuine and meaningful talks around the guard guarantee and we await a response from the company to that offer.

“We thank the travelling public for their continuing understanding and support throughout this dispute which is all about their safety and security.”