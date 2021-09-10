Full overnight closures of M62 between Chain Bar and Brighouse as barrier work begins
Work to replace the central safety barrier between the M62 at junction 26 (Chain Bar) and junction three of the M606 Bradford Spur at the Staygate Roundabout will begin later this month.
Beginning on Monday, September 27 and continuing through until late December, work will be carried out under the following traffic management (although not all at the same time):
Full overnight closures of the M62 eastbound from junction 25 to 26.
Full overnight closures of the M606 northbound and/or southbound from junction one (Chain Bar) to junction three (Staygate).
24/7 lane closures on the M606 northbound.
Overnight lane closures on the M606 southbound and/or northbound.
Closures for all schemes will be publicised in advance using on road signage and clearly signed diversions will be in place.
All dates are subject to change, especially where work such as re-waterproofing is weather dependent.
The work is being carried out by National Highways, formerly Highways England, as part of a programme of essential schemes this year.