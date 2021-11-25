Free parking offer for Christmas shoppers heading to Dewsbury

Dewsbury town centre

In Dewsbury there will be all day free parking on Saturday December 4 to coincide with Christmas lights switch on and free parking between 1pm-6pm on Saturday December 11 and 18.

Free Christmas parking applies to all Pay & Display car parks and on-street parking places in Dewsbury.

Councillor Peter McBride, Cabinet Member for Regeneration said: “This year, with no restrictions in place, we can once again enjoy the fun and excitement of the build up to Christmas and we’re offering free parking so people can enjoy shopping, dining and all the Christmas events that are taking place across Kirklees.

“We have a wealth of national and local and independent retailers in our town centres and we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to places to eat and drink.