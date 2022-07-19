Four key sites for walking and cycling improvement plans in Dewsbury town centre

Kirklees Council, working in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is looking to improve walking and cycling routes in and around Dewsbury town centre, funded through the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at providing a viable alternative to car journeys.

The plans aim to make it easier and safer for people to walk, cycle and access buses, making sustainable transport a realistic alternative to travel by car and therefore supporting the council’s commitment to make Kirklees carbon neutral by 2038.

By improving these connections, residents will also be supported to get to places of education and employment using low-cost travel methods.

Specific focuses are providing better routes between Dewsbury bus and rail stations, widened footpaths, new cycle paths, new or improved pedestrian and cycle crossings, and new cycle facilities near the rail station. There would also be public realm improvements, with new trees and plants added.

These plans would also help connect Dewsbury town centre with other areas of planned investment, such as improvements to Dewsbury Bus Station, and the TransPennine Route Upgrade, as well as schemes to improve routes between Mirfield, Dewsbury and Leeds, and the A638 between Dewsbury and Cleckheaton.

The scheme would also support the Dewsbury Blueprint, the Kirklees Local Plan and the Strategic Development Framework.

This will be the second consultation run by Kirklees Council and the Combined Authority on the scheme, with a previous consultation held in October last year. The suggested programme of work has already been altered based on public feedback gathered through the last round of consultation.

Specific focuses of the plan include providing better routes between Dewsbury bus and rail stations

This stage of consultation will focus on improvements across four different locations:

Halifax Road/Bradford Road junctions: Crossing improvements for walking and cycling, and new cycle lanes.

Aldams Road: Improved shared-use path, cycle facilities and planting.

Battye Street/Rockley Street: Improved footpaths, new road safety measures and upgraded access.

Wilton Street/Link Road/Longcauseway South: Improved shared-used path, cycle facilities and planting.

Residents will be able to have their say on the new suggested plans until August 22, and this feedback will continue to inform the final design of the scheme.

There will be a further consultation later this summer which will focus on the regeneration of the town park, covering Longcauseway and the town hall.

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport, said: “With our ambitious Blueprint plans set to breathe new life into Dewsbury town centre over the coming decade, it’s important that we have an excellent transport infrastructure to support what we hope will be massively increased footfall in years to come.

“Dewsbury has always been well-connected through public transport, both to the rest of the north and to the UK as a whole.

"Building better sustainable, low-cost transport links is a big part of maintaining that gateway to Kirklees, and really future-proofing our methods of travel.

“This is one of many improvement schemes focused on Dewsbury right now, and is also one of many schemes focused on sustainable travel across Kirklees.

"As a council, we’re very committed to our green agenda, and to helping our residents live better, longer lives.

“Residents’ views have already greatly shaped this scheme, so I’d urge anyone who lives, works in or visits Dewsbury town centre to have their say on these plans now.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Making it easier to cycle and walk, as well as travel by bus and train, is at the heart of my Mayoral pledges to make transport work for people and tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

“A better and more inclusive transport network goes beyond getting people from A to B.

"It is about making sure everyone can access job, education and training opportunities and getting all of us - our people, our communities, our businesses - to where we want to be as a region.”

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “From connecting us with the places we need to go to tackling congestion, improving air quality and boosting our health and well-being, enabling more people to walk and cycle is a vital part of making our region an even better place to live and work."

There will also be some face-to-face public consultation events on the following dates:

Saturday, July 23, 11am - 4pm. Family Fun Day, Savile Town playing fields, WF12 9LP.

Friday, July 29, 1pm - 5pm. Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Road, WF12 8DG.

Saturday, August 6, 11am - 3pm. Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Road, WF12 8DG.

Wednesday, August 19, 9am - 12.30pm. Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Road, WF12 8DG.

There will also be webinars held online.