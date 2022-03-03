Five weeks of roadworks to resurface A644 Huddersfield Road in Dewsbury

The roadworks are set to last for five weeks

The works, which include resurfacing the road between John Street and Albion Street in Ravensthorpe, aim to improve all road users’ journeys along Huddersfield Road.

The new road surface will be much quieter and smoother for road users. It will also help prevent new potholes from forming and minimise other wear and tear.

The existing high friction surfacing (anti-skid) at the junctions and crossing points will also be renewed.

Works are programmed overnight under a full road closure. To reduce disruption the works will take place between the hours of 7pm and 6am, Monday – Friday.

Noisy operational work should be completed by midnight. No overnight weekend work is proposed; however, weekends could be utilised if the programme falls behind, if for example bad weather prohibits progress.

If weekend work is required, advanced notice will be given to the appropriate residents and businesses.

The council has been discussing the impact of the scheme with the local community to advise them of the works and to plan to minimise the delay and disruption as much as possible.

Affected residents and businesses will also receive a letter before the works commence with more information.

Businesses on the street will remain open as usual during the works.

Signed diversions will be in place when road closures are in operation with notices placed on all affected bus stops before and during the works.

Buses will follow the diversion route during the hours of 7pm and 6am when the works are taking place, so affected stops won’t be in use. Bus stops will be served as normal outside these hours.

The signed temporary traffic diversion proposed when the road closures are in place is via the A644, A62 Leeds/Huddersfield Road, A638 Westgate/High Street through Heckmondwike, A638 Halifax Road into Dewsbury, A638 Dewsbury Ring Road, A644 and vice versa.

Councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them smoother for all our road users.

"Our resurfacing programme on Huddersfield Road is an important part of this. It will greatly improve this key route for road users and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.