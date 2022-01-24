Five weeks of road closures for roundabout resurfacing in Dewsbury

Contractors will be completing a programme of works to resurface the A644 Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, including the whole of the gyratory.

Councillor Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council' s cabinet member for environment, said: "The works will be carried out overnight, in order to minimise disruption as much as possible, under a full road closure and are currently estimated to take place over five weeks.