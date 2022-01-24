Five weeks of road closures for roundabout resurfacing in Dewsbury

Motorists face more than a month of diversions and disruption as work is carried out on a major route in Dewsbury.

By Dominic Brown
Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:00 am
Work is due to start on the A644 Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe on March 14

Contractors will be completing a programme of works to resurface the A644 Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, including the whole of the gyratory.

The project is due to start on Monday, March 14.

Councillor Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council' s cabinet member for environment, said: "The works will be carried out overnight, in order to minimise disruption as much as possible, under a full road closure and are currently estimated to take place over five weeks.

"Drivers will be provided with diversions and alternate routes.”

