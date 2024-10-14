Fears Mirfield could become could become 'cheap commuter car park' after last-minute change to new parking rules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have been raised over Mirfield becoming a “cheap commuter car park” with no spaces for people to park and visit its traders under new parking rules.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally, Mirfield’s Station Road car park would have allowed a four hour stay, with the first two hours free.

Mirfield ward councillor Martyn Bolt (Con) said he and his fellow ward councillors had agreed to support the plan as it would allow for a turnover to help local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But shortly before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, different plans were revealed, allowing all day parking.

Councillor Martyn Bolt, ward councillor for Mirfield

Councillor Bolt spoke out against the plans at the meeting, criticising the proposals themselves as well as the process which had been followed.

Cabinet member for Environment and Highways, Coun Munir Ahmed told the meeting: “I had recognised the feedback received from ward councillors on this but on reflection I felt there is sufficient parking in other locations in the town centre to accommodate retail and the impact on commuters would create a wider issue within the area should these commuters be displaced in neighbourhood streets.”

Councillor Ahmed didn’t completely disregard Coun Bolt’s request for a review of the measures but said that at this moment in time, the council’s approach was “reasonable” and “balanced”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the meeting, Coun Bolt said: “Mirfield could become a cheap commuter car park with people parking there before 8am with no space for people to come to the shops, opticians, etc.

“One of the issues that’s still being considered is the future of Mirfield Library. If residents can’t park and come and change books, come to the coffee mornings and other events. then the viability of the library and other things could suffer.

“It impacts several of our most vulnerable residents trying to access services.”

Chair of the Friends of Mirfield Library – a group of volunteers dedicated to protecting the local library service – Cynthia Collinson, said: “We at Friends of Mirfield Library are concerned that the proposed parking charges for Station Road car park will have a seriously detrimental effect on library usage.

“This is bound to put people off attending library activities."