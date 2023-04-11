News you can trust since 1858
Disruption on M62 near Pontefract after serious lorry crash

Part of the M62 has been closed after a lorry crashed through the central reservation near Pontefract today.

By Kara McKune
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST
A lorry has overturned on the M62 near PontefractA lorry has overturned on the M62 near Pontefract
A lorry has overturned on the M62 near Pontefract

The westbound carriageway, between junction 35 for the M18 and junction 34 at Whitley, has been shut to all traffic, while lane three of the eastbound carriageway also remains closed.

Congestion on the M62 westbound has caused tailbacks up to junction 36 (Goole) and on the M18.

National Highways has reported delays of around 30 minutes on the eastbound carriageway, on the approach to the incident.

Emergency services are at the scene.

National Highways Yorkshire said: "“The M62 westbound remains closed between J35 (M18) and J34 (Whitley) following a lorry which has collided with the central reservation and come to rest on its side.

"Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are also closed on the eastbound carriageway as a result of the incident.

"Recovery operators are now on scene working to remove the lorry from the network. It is anticipated the closures will remain in place into he afternoon whilst recovery takes place.”

The incident happened at 7.20am today (Tuesday April 11). A diversion is currently in place.

