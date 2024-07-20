Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bid is being made to boost accessibility at Dewsbury Railway Station.

Plans submitted for Dewsbury’s Grade II listed station include replacing tactile paving on the steps from the ticket office, adding double handrails to the existing ramp at Milton Walk and making repairs to the tarmac on this same ramp.

On top of this, TransPennine Express wants to replace cycle stair tracks and install anti-slip flooring at the top of the stairs from the ticket office.

A target date for a decision on the plans has been set at August 20.

TransPennine Express says: “Access to the station is particularly challenging to those with an impairment.

"In the UK, nearly two million people live with sight loss and face a much higher risk at train stations.

“Proposed accessibility improvements to the station entrances will provide an approach that is sympathetic to the historic building while addressing the existing issues with accessibility to and from the station. “

The station features in the mammoth Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) project and is set to become better connected with other Northern destinations including Manchester, Leeds and York.

According to the TRU website, the programme of improvements in the Kirklees area will see the number of tracks doubled from two to four and stations upgraded at Huddersfield, Deighton and Mirfield, and a new station brought to Ravensthorpe.

Sections of the track will be separated with a bridge at Ravensthorpe and the railway will be electrified from Huddersfield to Ravensthorpe, continuing on to Leeds.