Dewsbury councillors slam 'unfair' parking permit fee hike

Two Dewsbury councillors have demanded a freeze on what they describe as “unfair” and “unjust” parking permit fee hikes.

Previously, the cost of a residential parking permit stood at £15 as a one-off payment but from Monday (March 10) this will shoot up to a £35 annual fee – leaving some outraged.

Visitor permit charges will also be affected – a single permit used to be free but now comes with a £60 yearly cost.

Dewsbury West councillors Tanisha Bramwell and Ammar Anwar, say the dramatic increases place an “unfair financial burden” on local families, particularly those on lower incomes.

Dewsbury West councillors, Tanisha Bramwell and Ammar Anwar.

The pair have also criticised the consultation process around the increase and are demanding that the council take three actions – a full council debate, a freeze on permit fee increases and “full transparency on revenue usage”.

Councillor Bramwell said: “This increase is unfair, unjust, and introduced without proper consultation.

"We are standing with residents to demand fairness and transparency. People shouldn’t have to pay extortionate fees just to park outside their own homes.”

Councillor Anwar added: “At a time when families are already struggling with rising costs, this hike is completely unacceptable. We are urging Kirklees Council to listen to the people and rethink this decision.”

The councillors are urging members of the public who share their concerns to sign an online petition at https://www.change.org/p/stop-the-kirklees-permit-hike

Responding to the concerns raises, Councillor Moses Crook, deputy leader and cabinet member for Transport at Kirklees Council, explained that the cost for residential parking permits has remained the same for over a decade, with the new fees in-line with neighbouring authorities.

He continued: “Resident parking permits where originally proposed by the previous administration at £50 per resident, per year, however the current cabinet agreed for this amount to be reduced to £35 per resident, per year with a 30 per cent discount available to Kirklees Passport holders.

“Parking enforcement officers regularly patrol streets across Kirklees.

"Where officers see incorrect parking or where appropriate permits or tickets have not been purchased, they will issue a penalty charge notice (PCN).”

