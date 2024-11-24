Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Dewsbury councillor who is also Mayor of Kirklees has said “no death or serious injury is acceptable on our roads” as calls are made for improved road safety.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Nosheen Dad (Dewsbury South) was invited to a special memorial service for those bereaved or injured by crashes.

She said “No death or serious injury is acceptable on our roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The work the council’s road safety team are conducting in schools with young teens is providing them with life skills that will remain with them and help keep them safe.

Mayor of Kirklees Coun Nosheen Dad. Photo by John Woods.

“I was honoured to be able to represent Kirklees at the SCARD Oakleaf Memorial Service held in Leeds.”

Councillor Moses Crook, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for Housing and Transport, said: “We remain proud of the important work our emergency services, charities, schools, local community groups and partners continue to do to support safer roads in Kirklees and ultimately help prevent injuries and save lives.”

But the leader of the Green group, Coun Andrew Cooper, wants to see more council cash spent on road safety and is calling on the local authority to lead by example when asking the public to make pledges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Sadly, Kirklees for many years has had nearly a zero budget on road safety measures like traffic calming.

“Some wards, like Newsome, have used small ward budgets to carry out traffic calming measures that would otherwise not be supported by Kirklees policy.

“Now these budgets are reduced and constrained that will no longer be possible.

“Asking others to make pledges on road safety has its place but Kirklees needs to show more commitment to road safety by allocating a more significant proportion of the Highways budget to road safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is something the Green group has consistently proposed in our budget amendments for many years.”

In Kirklees, the council has committed to Vision Zero – a West Yorkshire-wide strategy working to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from road incidents by 2040.

At the start of the year, a meeting of Kirklees Council’s environment and climate change scrutiny panel heard that “massive inroads” have been made in reducing the number of casualties on Kirklees’ roads.