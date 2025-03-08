Work on the multi-million-pound transformation of Dewsbury Bus Station will begin tomorrow (Sunday, March 9).

The bus station will undergo a £23 million revamp, making it more modern and accessible with improved facilities.

The transformation includes enhancing the main waiting area to make it more convenient and attract more people to use the bus.

Once completed, the bus station will boast better real-time information displays, and improved safety and security features.

A ‘living roof’ covered in plants will be installed, as well as cycle parking and solar panels to help contribute to West Yorkshire’s aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2038.

The transformed station will feature a ‘Changing Places’ toilet with extra features to cater for people who need to use it with multiple and severe disabilities, including more space and equipment like a hoist and height adjustable changing bench. There will also be another accessible toilet for all people with disabilities.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

“This is a transformational project that will make it easier and more accessible to use public transport in Dewsbury.

An impression from above the new-look bus station.

“Encouraging more people to use the bus helps towards reducing congestion, improving air quality, and tackling the climate emergency.

“I can’t wait to see the progress as we look to create a better-connected region that works for all.”

The scheme is being delivered by West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Kirklees Council, working closely with contractors Willmott Dixon.

It will play a key part in the council’s wider Dewsbury Blueprint, which aims to boost footfall by making the town centre more attractive and easier to get around.

Those behind the project say there will be minimum disruption during the first phase of works, with some changes to bus stands within the existing station already in place.

As part of the project, Willmott Dixon is delivering a ‘Building Lives Academy’ in partnership with Kirklees College, working with 12 local residents who will be undertaking work experience on site as well as classroom learning to help them develop skills needed to secure employment.

Coun Moses Crook, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Member for Transport and Housing, said:

“I am really pleased to see this investment in Dewsbury and I’m excited to see the transformation of the bus station, which is a fundamental step towards providing more accessible and sustainable travel options for everyone.

“These new facilities will make travelling by public transport a more attractive option and they will create more exciting opportunities for work, education and training, as well as connecting communities, family and friends across West Yorkshire.”

Chris Yates, Willmott Dixon’s Yorkshire director, said:

“Our transport and town centre regeneration experts are proud to be working in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Kirklees Council to transform Dewsbury Bus Station into a modern and sustainable community transport hub.

“We share a passion for creating employment opportunities and building skills in this community. That’s why we are committed to invest more than £7m with local businesses throughout the project as well as creating over 125 weeks of apprenticeship training and engaging Dewsbury school and college students.”

The scheme is being delivered through the Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport.

Construction is due to complete in Summer 2027.

Find out more about the project on the Combined Authority’s website: https://www.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/dewsbury-bus.