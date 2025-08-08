Construction work on the new Dewsbury Bus Station has entered a new phase.

The existing station building has been closed to the public, with passengers instead now using eight temporary stands with shelters to allow bus services to continue.

Other temporary facilities include a bus station manager’s office, a security office, public toilets and an accessible toilet.

Coun Eric Firth (Labour, Dewsbury East) said: “Construction work on the bus station project started in April but to continue work on it, the existing bus station building has to be closed.

Coun Eric Firth at Dewsbury Bus Station, where work continues on the new facility which is due to open in autumn 2026.

“But when work on the new building is completed, it will provide passengers with a much improved service.

“There will be a new customer service desk, help points and additional CCTV cameras to make the bus station feel safer.”

New cycle shelters with 24 secure cycle parking spaces will be provided, as well as a tactile “way finding” line, a tactile map and a new bus stand information board with braille and audio information provision.

There will also be improvements to pedestrian crossings, as well as installation of brush barriers to stop people getting onto the bus carriageway.

Other additions include solar panels and electric water heaters for better energy efficiency, and there will be three new retail units.

A green roof will be established, as well as increased soft landscaping.

Coun Firth said: “The next major change to Dewsbury Bus Station will take place in autumn next year when the completed bus station building will re-open to the public, which I’m sure will be magnificent, and what Dewsbury residents deserve.”