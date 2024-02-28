Dewsbury Bus Station accident: Woman rushed to hospital and road shut by police after accident near Dewsbury Bus Station today
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an accident near Dewsbury Bus Station this afternoon.
Police have shut Aldams Road from the junction of B6409 Saville Road to the junction of Mill Street after being called there at 2.21pm while they carry out investigations into what happened.
The injured woman is in her 20s and was a pedestrian involved in a collision, said a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.
Anyone with information about what happened or who saw the incident should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.