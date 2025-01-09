Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A key Dewsbury bus route has been saved from the axe after being scrapped by Arriva amid an ongoing driver shortage.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriva took the decision to withdraw its 212 Dewsbury to Wakefield service in its latest round of cuts.

But West Yorkshire Combined Authority has been able to retender the service so passengers do not lose out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Arriva’s website, Kim Cain – area director for Arriva Yorkshire - apologised for services not performing at the levels passengers “rightly expect” and said that the operator is “determined” to change this.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire

The website explains that “targeted changes” are being made to the network and timetable to improve services, with these being implemented from this month.

It adds: “Despite recruiting more than 300 new drivers since the start of the year, these measures are essential to improve services for customers given the ongoing shortage of drivers.

As for the 212, Yorkshire Buses will now run the service which connects Wakefield, Kirkhamgate, Batley, Dewsbury and District Hospital, and Dewsbury.

A revised timetable has been introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One journey in each direction will operate via Woodkirk Academy during school times, and late afternoon journeys will also serve Kirkhamgate.

The combined authority will also fund new evening services on the route – with four additional journeys in each direction – plus an enhanced Sunday service which will operate every hour.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “I am delighted we have been able to step in and work with Yorkshire Buses to save a service that is so important to so many people.”