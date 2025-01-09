Dewsbury bus services: Major Dewsbury bus route saved from axe
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Arriva took the decision to withdraw its 212 Dewsbury to Wakefield service in its latest round of cuts.
But West Yorkshire Combined Authority has been able to retender the service so passengers do not lose out.
On Arriva’s website, Kim Cain – area director for Arriva Yorkshire - apologised for services not performing at the levels passengers “rightly expect” and said that the operator is “determined” to change this.
The website explains that “targeted changes” are being made to the network and timetable to improve services, with these being implemented from this month.
It adds: “Despite recruiting more than 300 new drivers since the start of the year, these measures are essential to improve services for customers given the ongoing shortage of drivers.
As for the 212, Yorkshire Buses will now run the service which connects Wakefield, Kirkhamgate, Batley, Dewsbury and District Hospital, and Dewsbury.
A revised timetable has been introduced.
One journey in each direction will operate via Woodkirk Academy during school times, and late afternoon journeys will also serve Kirkhamgate.
The combined authority will also fund new evening services on the route – with four additional journeys in each direction – plus an enhanced Sunday service which will operate every hour.
Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “I am delighted we have been able to step in and work with Yorkshire Buses to save a service that is so important to so many people.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.