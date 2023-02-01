A field of 2,700 runners has entered the annual event along Bradford Road between Dewsbury and Birstall.

The race, organised by Dewsbury Road Runners, starts at 9am on Sunday, February 5. The route passes from Dewsbury Ring Road along Bradford Road through Batley to Birstall Smithies and back.

The first runners will finish at about 9.30am and the last ones at about 10.30am.

Runners taking part in last year's Dewsbury 10k Road Race

Bradford Road will be closed to vehicles between Birstall Smithies and Dewsbury for the duration of the event. Drivers are strongly advised to plan ahead to avoid routes which either cross or use Bradford Road.

There will also be disruption to bus services.

The road closures will be as follows:

Dewsbury Ring Road in both directions between Halifax Road and Leeds Road: 7am to 12pm.

Runners on the start line of last year's Dewsbury 10k Road Race

Bradford Road between Dewsbury Ring Road and A62 (Birstall Smithies): 8.15am to 10.30am.

Cliffe Street slip road from Dewsbury Ring Road to Crackenedge Lane: 7am to 12pm.

Greaves Road for its full length: 7am to 12pm.

Wood Street for its full length. 7am to 12pm.

There will be delays all along Bradford Road, particularly at the Town Street/Jack Lane junction, the Rouse Mill Lane junction, the Hick Lane junction, the Stocks Lane/Batley Field Hill junction and the Carlinghow Lane/Centenary Way junction.

The outward and inward streams of runners can cause delays for as long as 40 minutes.

Registration has closed and there are no entries on the day.