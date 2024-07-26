Delays hit Heckmondwike bus station revamp as 'unavoidable price increases' see costs soar by £1.8m

By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 26th Jul 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Plans to upgrade Heckmondwike’s “bus hub” to a new bus station have hit a wall as skyrocketing costs have set the scheme back by six months.

When plans were set out in 2021, the development of the town’s bus station was expected to cost £4.97m and be finished by April this year.

However, by the time 2023 rolled around, costs had soared to £8.6m, and the completion date pushed back to December.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, a report to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority requests the release of an additional £1.8m – with the project set to cost more than £10.4m – and an extension that would allow the work to be finished by June 30, 2025.

An artist's impression of the proposed exterior of Heckmondwike bus station. Photo: Kirklees CouncilAn artist's impression of the proposed exterior of Heckmondwike bus station. Photo: Kirklees Council
An artist's impression of the proposed exterior of Heckmondwike bus station. Photo: Kirklees Council
Read More
Plans for new bus station in Heckmondwike are approved, with construction work d...

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Since the submission of the original business case for the Heckmondwike Bus Station project, the council has experienced a period of inflation resulting in rising costs.

“Overall project costings include development, construction, management and materials, which have all been affected by unavoidable price increases.

“As a result, the scheme, funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund, has had to be adjusted accordingly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This has led to a request for additional funding, all of which has resulted in a delay to the start of construction.”

The scheme is being delivered between the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and Kirklees Council and will see the number of bus stands increased from four to six, an indoor waiting area, accessible Changing Places facilities, a green roof and solar panels.

The authorities hope that the scheme will address issues including declining bus use, poor bus user experience, and the climate emergency.

Related topics:Kirklees Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice