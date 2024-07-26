Delays hit Heckmondwike bus station revamp as 'unavoidable price increases' see costs soar by £1.8m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to upgrade Heckmondwike’s “bus hub” to a new bus station have hit a wall as skyrocketing costs have set the scheme back by six months.

When plans were set out in 2021, the development of the town’s bus station was expected to cost £4.97m and be finished by April this year.

However, by the time 2023 rolled around, costs had soared to £8.6m, and the completion date pushed back to December.

Now, a report to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority requests the release of an additional £1.8m – with the project set to cost more than £10.4m – and an extension that would allow the work to be finished by June 30, 2025.

An artist's impression of the proposed exterior of Heckmondwike bus station. Photo: Kirklees Council

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Since the submission of the original business case for the Heckmondwike Bus Station project, the council has experienced a period of inflation resulting in rising costs.

“Overall project costings include development, construction, management and materials, which have all been affected by unavoidable price increases.

“As a result, the scheme, funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund, has had to be adjusted accordingly.

“This has led to a request for additional funding, all of which has resulted in a delay to the start of construction.”

The scheme is being delivered between the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and Kirklees Council and will see the number of bus stands increased from four to six, an indoor waiting area, accessible Changing Places facilities, a green roof and solar panels.