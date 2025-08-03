Date set for Kirklees buses to be under public control as part of new Weaver Network

Kirklees is set to be one of the first West Yorkshire regions to see a publicly-run bus network replace the current privatised model.

Once the buses are franchised as part of the Weaver Network, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), led by Mayor Tracy Brabin, will set bus routes, frequencies and fares, rather than private bus companies as is currently the case.

The Mayor’s plans mark the end of decades of deregulated and private bus operation instigated in the 1980s under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Under the new model, bus companies will be able to bid for contracts across West Yorkshire which will be awarded by WYCA.

The new brand was officially unveiled by Mayor Tracy Brabin and representatives from West Yorkshire's five councils at Millennium Square in Leeds in May

The region has been divided into nine zones, with Kirklees and west Leeds likely to have the first franchised services. These are set to be up and running from March 2027.

Mayor Brabin said: “It’s fantastic to see the progress we’re making to take back control of our region’s buses.

“Franchising will be a vital part of our Weaver Network, which will offer seamless travel for passengers across bus, train, tram and walking and cycling routes.

“There is still plenty to do, but we are well on our way to launching the first franchised bus services by 2027, and a wholly publicly-run network the following year.”

Coun Moses Crook, cabinet member for housing and transport, has welcomed the news that Kirklees will be first in line for franchised services.

He said: “Kirklees Labour Council, residents and myself are delighted at the announcement Huddersfield will be one of the first places in West Yorkshire to see publicly controlled buses operating and connecting our towns and villages.

“This is an important Labour policy being delivered by our fantastic Mayor, fixing the poor services that decades of deregulation and profit motivated provision has left us with.

“Residents will inform our public transport authority about the importance of services that connect towns and villages, enabling adults, children and young people to access work, education and leisure.”

He added: “I cannot wait for the first time that I get to ride on a new, zero emission, publicly owned and operated bus in Kirklees.”