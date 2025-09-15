Crash on M62: Drivers face hour delay after crash where van crossed through the central reservation between J22 and J23
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 after a crash this morning (Monday).
Traffic was stopped between Junction 22, Saddleworth and Junction 23, Huddersfield due to a collision which led to a van which has crossed through the central reservation.
National Highways Yorkshire shared: “1 lane (of 3) closed in BOTH directions following the collision.
“Severe delays of 1 hour. Allow plenty of extra time.
"Please drive with care, very poor driving conditions.”
A recovery team is on scene working to remove the van from the central reservation.