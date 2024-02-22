Crash on M62: Delays of more than 30 minutes as two lanes closed Eastbound at Ainley Top
There is disruption on the M62 this morning (Thursday) following a crash near Ainley Top.
Two lanes are closed due to crash on M62 Eastbound at J24 A629 (Ainley Top).
Lanes two and three remain closed after being released.
Drivers are facing severe delays of 35 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).
There is also queueing traffic Westbound from J23 (Huddersfield) to J22 (Rishworth Moor) due to an earlier crash. All lanes have been re-opened.