Council's bid to stop more drivers breaking traffic rules in Heckmondwike and Mirfield

Kirklees Council is set to crack down on traffic offences in Mirfield and Heckmondwike.

The council is proposing to undertake a trial of “Moving Traffic Enforcement” which would allow the local authority to assist the police in minimising breaches of existing traffic restrictions.

The benefits would include reduced congestion, improved journey times, road safety and air quality, it says.

Offences which the council could enforce include entering a yellow box junction when the exit is not clear; driving through a ‘No Entry’ sign; turning left or right when instructed not to do so; drive where, and when, motor vehicles are prohibited; drive on routes that are for buses and taxis only; go the wrong way in a one-way street, and ignoring a Traffic Regulation Order.

If motorists ignore the order, they may receive a fine.

Any income raised by fines would be used on recouping the cost of enforcement, public transport provision, highway improvement projects, and environmental improvements in Kirklees, says the council.

Locations to be considered as part of the consultation include Child Lane in Mirfield and Heckmondwike Bus Station.

Additional sites may be considered later if powers are granted.

Councillor Moses Crook, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Housing and Transport, said: “This is a valuable opportunity for the council to take action in our communities where traffic offences of this kind are most common.

"By addressing these issues, we aim to improve road safety for everyone, including for those who walk, wheel and cycle, making active travel a safer option for more people.

“This initiative will help to ease congestion, improve journey times for public transport, and create safer, cleaner environments, especially around our schools.”

The council says it is applying to adopt the enforcement powers as part of a trial to manage specific road locations where issues with persistent offences occur.

A survey is running until Sunday, July 7 so the public can have its say on the proposals.

Kirklees Council will then consider the survey results, alongside street audits for each site, to determine whether to apply to the Department for Transport for these new powers of enforcement.