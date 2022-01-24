Councillor welcomes new crossing to help shoppers reach retail park
A Dewsbury councillor has welcomed the installation of a new pedestrian crossing in the town centre to help shoppers reach a busy retail park.
The facility is being put in place on Railway Street, and work is nearing completion.
Coun Cathy Scott, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council and a Dewsbury East councillor, said: "I really do welcome this new crossing across Railway Street in Dewsbury town centre.
"For far too long shoppers crossing this very busy street have had to depend on the traffic lights changing at the ring road junction to cross. But no more.
"Soon the new controlled crossing, which is near completion, will be in place and pedestrians will be able to cross safely to shop in the very busy retail park.
"I know this has been a long time coming but we’re nearly there and I thank Dewsbury residents for their patience."