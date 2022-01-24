Councillor welcomes new crossing to help shoppers reach retail park

Coun Cathy Scott by the new pedestrian crossing on Railway Street in Dewsbury, which is being put in place to allow easier access for shoppers to the retail park

The facility is being put in place on Railway Street, and work is nearing completion.

Coun Cathy Scott, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council and a Dewsbury East councillor, said: "I really do welcome this new crossing across Railway Street in Dewsbury town centre.

"For far too long shoppers crossing this very busy street have had to depend on the traffic lights changing at the ring road junction to cross. But no more.

"Soon the new controlled crossing, which is near completion, will be in place and pedestrians will be able to cross safely to shop in the very busy retail park.