A major Kirklees road scheme may have to be done in phases as costs soar almost £20m over budget.

The current A62 Leeds Road to Cooper Bridge scheme was unveiled in 2021 and aimed to cut congestion, improve air quality and reduce journey times.

However, the plans have hit upon a hitch as inflation and other economic pressures have seen the projected costs skyrocket to £94m.

In 2021, the scheme was forecast to cost £75.1m, meaning that there is now a funding gap of £18.9m.

Cooper Bridge roundabout would be first on the agenda

This has forced the council to reconsider its plans and find a new way forward.

Due to the significant funding pressures, the matter will be discussed at a meeting of Kirklees Council’s cabinet next week.

The discussion will aim to address funding shortfalls, which will mean changes to the council’s planned programme of works across Kirklees.

Cabinet will decide whether to phase the A62 to Cooper Bridge scheme, with the first phase to focus solely on the Cooper Bridge roundabout for a cost of £53m.

Subsequent phases would look at widening under the railway bridge and improvements to Bradley junction, if the need is still there and funds are available.

Subject to the agreement of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which is involved in the funding of many of the schemes, the cash left over from delivering the first phase of the scheme would be distributed among the other major schemes to allow for their delivery.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “Over recent years, it’s no secret that a lot of our major projects have come under financial strain.

"We’ve seen a huge inflation on costs of materials, and we’re still seeing struggles in the construction sector following Covid.

“By their very nature, these kind of projects take years to design and deliver – not least because we try to time our various transport projects to create the least possible disruption for Kirklees residents.

" So over the last few years, these rising costs have had a huge impact on our plans across the board.