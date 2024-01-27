Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirklees Council’s Cabinet has agreed a new plan going forward after the costs of the projects skyrocketed by millions of pounds.

The strategy is centred on setting a new timeline for delivering improvements as part of the A62 Leeds Road to Cooper Bridge scheme.

The large-scale project – designed to minimise congestion, improve air quality and decrease journey times – was allocated £75.1m for its delivery.

Roundabout At Cooper Bridge.

But now inflation and economic pressures have seen costs soar to £94m.

To address the shortfalls, Cabinet has agreed that the A62 to Cooper Bridge scheme will be delivered using a phased approach, meaning that some parts of the project will be pushed back to a later date.

The first phase will focus on the Cooper Bridge roundabout for the cost of £53m.

Subsequent phases will cover improvements to Bradley junction and widening under the railway bridge.

Leftover funds from the initial phase of the Cooper Bridge scheme will be redistributed to support the delivery of other transport improvements.

This is subject to the agreement of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which manages many of the funding sources behind the projects.

Presenting the report to the meeting, cabinet member for Housing and Highways, Coun Moses Crook, said: “In light of the very significant inflationary and other cost increases over recent years, it’s no longer possible to deliver this programme as previously envisaged.

“This report sets out a new funding strategy and funding reprofiling request in order to deliver the maximum possible of our major transport schemes within the available funding envelope. It also seeks delegated authority to progress the reprofiled schemes as described.

“This is a really positive proposal which maximises delivery of our programme of work, maximises benefit for our Kirklees residents and I’m very pleased to propose we adopt the officer recommendation.”

Outside the meeting, Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “Despite all the challenges we face, we remain ambitious for Kirklees, and we’ll continue to invest in our travel infrastructure.