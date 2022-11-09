It is yet to be decided what type of vehicle would be used for this huge transport network – and the entire scheme may not be finished until 2040.

A consultation into the planned public transport system – which will like all the major urban areas in the region, will last until January 16.

The multi billion pound plans have already gone out to consultation last year, and a second round has now begun.

The latest consultation on a mass transit public transport system for Kirklees and the rest of West Yorkshire has begun

The newer consultation says feedback from the first consultation has led to some changes – including a new focus on reaching areas North of Bradford.

A number of different methods of transport could be used for the network. Proposals include light rail/tram, tram/train, ultra light rail and “advanced bus rapid transit.”

The line linking Bradford to Leeds is one of the first routes that will be developed under the plans.

That route will include stops at Bradford Forster Square and the proposed new city centre Northern Powerhouse Rail line as well as Laisterdyke, Pudsey, Bramley, Wortley and Leeds.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin

Another line would link Bradford with Dewsbury, with stops in “South Bradford,” Holme Wood, Low Moor, a new park and ride at Chain Bar, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Batley.

A proposed Bradford to Halifax line would include stops in Queensbury, Illingworth and Ovenden, Low Moor, Clifton Enterprise Zone and Brighouse.

And a Bradford/North West Leeds line will include stops at Frizinghall, Shipley, Baildon, Guiseley and Otley, and a branch that run from the city to Apperley Bridge and Leeds Bradford Airport.

The consultation says construction on the first stage of the plan – which will include the Bradford to Leeds line and the Bradford to Dewsbury line, will begin in the late 2020s, and be completed in the early 2030s.

The network will be funded and developed by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which will use some of its £830 million City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement to develop the plan.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:“This is another step forward for our ambitious mass transit project, which will truly transform our region by linking communities with quick, reliable and integrated transport services.

“At a time of instability and chaos in Westminster, it is vital that the new Government renews their commitment to the West Yorkshire Mass Transit system so that we can continue to progress this important work with confidence.”

The combined authority, which covers Kirklees and the other West Yorkshire district councils plus the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, set out its vision in its Transport Strategy 2040 document saying for the region’s economy to thrive and grow in a way that benefits everyone living and working here, the “right transport system had to be in place”.

According to the document: "To deliver that vision, we need a transport network that connects businesses to customers and suppliers, that links people to education, training and fulfilling employment opportunities, that supports the building of much needed, affordable new homes and makes possible the regeneration and development of industrial land and that minimises emissions that are harmful to our environment.”