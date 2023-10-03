Combined Authority to launch public consultation on potential bus franchising throughout region

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A wide range of people, including bus operators, organisations representing passengers and members of the public, will be asked for their views on the way buses should be run in West Yorkshire.

This follows months of detailed work resulted in an assessment, that has been independently audited, which concluded that bus franchising is the Combined Authority’s preferred option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus franchising would give the Combined Authority control over the routes, frequency, fares and overall standards of the region’s buses, and contract bus operators to run these on its behalf.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement of the go ahead for a public consultation was said to be a "milestone on the bus reform journey".

The original assessment compared leaving buses as they are now with two reform options — a new partnerships with bus operators, known as ‘enhanced partnership plus’, or a proposed franchising scheme.

Ultimately, franchising was chosen as the preffered system, with the assesment claiming it would offer “clear strategic benefits”.

Following the decision, it was decided that a public consultation was needed to hear other views on the proposed franchising scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Warburton, Executive Director of Transport, said: "This is a big step forward on our journey towards a better-connected West Yorkshire.

“Buses provide a vital public service, but our analysis shows that the way they are run needs to change to achieve our ambitions for better buses.

"The consultation will give people and organisations from across West Yorkshire and beyond a chance to have their say on our proposals.”