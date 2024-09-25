Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TransPennine Express has revealed it “won’t be able to run trains between Huddersfield and Dewsbury” this Sunday, September 29, as the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) completes major work at Mirfield and Ravensthorpe.

Sheet piling will be carried out at Mirfield station in advance of the new footbridge being installed, and to secure the track and ballast from movement during construction activities.

Before the new track is installed through the Mirfield area at a later date, engineers will also undertake formation work.

Sunday will also see the demolition of part of platform 3 at Mirfield station, whilst the extension of the platform eastwards will create space for the new footbridge.

In Ravensthorpe, the TRU team will complete mining mitigation work to probe, treat and infill voids within the old coal seams under the site, before further upgrades can be carried out in the area.

Elsewhere on the route, track renewal works will be carried out in Thorpe Park area between Cross Gates and Garforth, near Leeds.

Customers are encouraged to plan their journey ahead of time due to the impact these vital upgrades will have on services, with rail replacement buses and diversionary routes in operation.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects and TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said:

“It is great to see the amount of work that’s being done to upgrade the railway here in the North. The work at Mirfield and Ravensthorpe will pave the way for essential TRU upgrades to be delivered in years to come, while the new track that’s being installed between Cross Gates and Garforth will future-proof the line.

“As a result of this work, TransPennine Express won’t be able to run trains between Huddersfield and Dewsbury, while services between Leeds and York will use a diversionary route, increasing journey times.

“Rail replacement services will run between Huddersfield, Dewsbury, and Leeds to keep customers on the move.

“With these two pieces of engineering work on our North route on the same day, we strongly advise customers to check before they travel. For the people who plan to travel across the Pennines, we’ll have extra staff on hand at stations to help people get from A to B.”

Gareth Hope, sponsor for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, added:

“I’d like to thank customers in advance for their patience as we complete these significant works. We understand the inconvenience caused when we close parts of the railway, and this will allow us to take another step towards improved stations and faster, more reliable services through West Yorkshire and beyond.

“Due to the impact this work will have on services, we’re urging customers to check before they travel.”