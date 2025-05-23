Train users in North Kirklees are being urged to check before they travel ahead of four weeks of railway upgrades across West Yorkshire.

From Monday, May 26, until Friday, June 20, services will be impacted between Huddersfield and Leeds to facilitate Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) work at different sites across this section of the route.

Weekday services between Ravensthorpe and Leeds will be impacted during this period, although weekend services will remain unaffected.

Weekend services between Huddersfield and Dewsbury will also be impacted on May 31 to June 1, June 7 to June 8, and June 14 to June 15. Weekday services remain unaffected during this period.

Customers will be kept on the move during these works via diversionary routes and rail replacement buses, and are urged to check before they travel at the National Rail website.

TRU engineers will be completing a series of major upgrades including track renewals, which will help enable faster and more reliable trains in the future.

Overhead line equipment (OLE) foundation installations will also be carried out, enabling electrification to power cleaner and greener trains.

Work to a number of bridges and tunnels will also be completed, whilst site preparation continues at Dewsbury station to facilitate the extension of the platforms, so that longer trains with more seats can stop at the station.

Andrew Campbell, Sponsor for TRU, said:

“This series of work will impact services on both weekdays and weekends, at different points of the route, so I’d encourage customers to plan their journeys in advance.

“The upcoming period is key for TRU, where a wide range of upgrades across West Yorkshire will bring us a step closer to faster, more frequent trains with more seats through the area and beyond.”

Chris Nutton, Major Projects and TRU Director at TransPennine Express, added:

“TRU works are ramping up in the coming weeks and will deliver vital upgrades to our railway between Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Leeds that customers will benefit from for years to come.

“On weekdays, TransPennine Express won’t be able to run trains on the line between Ravensthorpe and Leeds.

“To keep customers on trains as much as possible, we will divert trains between Huddersfield and Leeds via Wakefield Kirkgate, slightly increasing journey times.

“Rail replacement services will connect Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Leeds, and all local stations in between.

“On weekends, no trains will be able to run on the section between Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

“Most services on TPE’s North Route will run to an amended timetable, with rail replacement operation buses in place to ensure our customers can travel between Huddersfield and Dewsbury, Leeds and Wakefield.

“Given the nature of these works, with the footprint changing on weekdays and on weekends, we urge our customers to check before travelling across the Pennines.”

Customers can plan their journeys in advance at nationalrail.co.uk