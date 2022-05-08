Changes to TransPennine Express rail timetables set to come into effect in May

TransPennine Express (TPE) will be reinstating a small number of pre-Covid services following adjustments made to its train plan earlier this year as people continue to return to the railway.

The changes will come into effect from Sunday, May 15, and the rail operator is asking customers to check carefully before travel as timings of other services may also have changed.

Matthew Golton, managing director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are planning to bring back and extend a small number of services in May following what has been a challenging time following the impact of the Omicron variant.

“It’s great to see people returning to the railway, particularly for leisure travel, and we hope the reintroduction of services on some of our key routes will encourage even more customers to travel with TPE.

“We have to be realistic though and are not yet in a position to return to a full pre-Covid timetable.

"We continue to bring back services in a phased approach to provide our customers with a timetable that is as reliable and stable as possible in what remain challenging operating conditions.

“The planned changes to our timetable will be made later this month and I am asking our customers to make sure they plan ahead and carefully check their journeys.”

For more information, customers should visit National Rail Enquiries or check their journey at: journeycheck.com/tpexpress/