The existing carriageway at Chain Bar has been widened from two lanes to three to help alleviate some of the pressures off the motorway junction.

Chain Bar roundabout in Cleckheaton has fully reopened after a 22-week improvement scheme was completed on schedule.

The major improvement works began in late April to help ease congestion and improve traffic flow in the area.

As part of the improvement works, the council has installed LED streetlighting, a new safe crossing area for pedestrians, and incorporated new cycle lanes.

The busy roundabout is Junction 26 of the M62 and Junction 1 of the M606, while commuters can also use it to travel to Leeds and Halifax on the A58 and Dewsbury and Bradford on Bradford Road.

Coun Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for environment and highways said:

“The success of the scheme is down to the effective planning, smooth delivery and collaborative working of those involved. It has been a real team effort and commitment from everyone to ensure this project was completed on schedule.

“I would also like to thank the local community, businesses and commuters for their patience whilst the works were carried out. These upgrades will bring lasting benefits to the area, improving safety and traffic flow.”

The main works were a collaboration between Kirklees Council and National Highways.