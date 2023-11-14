Cancelled trains: 'Incident' at Leeds Station cancels and delays trains through Halifax, Wakefield and Dewsbury for the rest of today
According to National Rail, lines were shut but have now reopened following the emergency services incident.
But trains passing through Leeds may continue to be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour for the rest of today.
Earlier this afternoon, West Yorkshire Police said they were attending an industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way in Leeds.
They said: “Access to the area has been restricted for pedestrians and road closures put in place.
"A number of buildings in the area are also being evacuated as a precaution.
"These closures are expected to be in place for some time and members of the public are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes.
"This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided in due course.”